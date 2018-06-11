North County drivers should plan for lane closures on I-270 starting Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo- Starting Monday morning drivers will have to deal with signifigant lane restrictions on 270 south between I-70 and Dorsett Road.

MoDOT crews will replace the driving surface on the I-270 bridge over Fee Fee Creek. 270 south between 70 and dorsett are going to be reduced from five lanes to three narrowed lanes.

According to MoDOT drivers may experience up to 30 minute delays while going through the work area especially during morning and evening rush hours.

MoDOT also says in addition to the lane closures, there will also lane switches and a ramp closure at the 270 and Dorsett interchange.

The lane restrictions are set to remain in place through July.

The posted speed limit will be 45 miles per hour.