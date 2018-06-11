Parson: ‘Time for a fresh start’ in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says it’s “time for a fresh start” following the divisions and “political turmoil” that arose over investigations into former Gov. Eric Greitens.
The new Republican governor spoke Monday to a joint assembly of the House and Senate for the first time since taking over for Greitens. The former Republican governor resigned June 1 while facing potential impeachment proceedings over allegations of sexual and political misconduct.
Parson praised lawmakers for the “care, prudence and professionalism” they displayed while seeking the truth during the investigation into Greitens. He says lawmakers “have proven that effective leadership is possible.”
Parson says Missouri’s elected officials have a chance to “elevate the tone of our political discourse” and conduct government business with respect and integrity.
—–
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley released the following statement after the governor’s speech:
“Governor Parson did a great job tonight and he will be a great governor for Missouri. I welcome his leadership in Jefferson City and look forward to working with him for the betterment of Missouri.”
Missouri House Speaker Todd Richardson issued this statement:
“With his address tonight, Governor Parson made it clear how important it is for this institution to focus on serving the people of Missouri, and reaffirmed his strong commitment to restoring the trust of Missourians in their government. Through his leadership, Missouri has a strong future ahead and will not miss a step in moving forward on its path of growth and prosperity for all Missourians.
“I am especially pleased that Governor Parson acknowledged the recent historic legislative session and the substantive conservative policies the General Assembly passed. I am confident the governor’s proven conservative track record means he will remain a strong advocate of views Missourians overwhelmingly voted for in 2016 for us to fight for in Jefferson City.
“We look forward to working with Governor Parson in the months ahead. Governor Parson, his wife, and his family will be in our prayers as he begins this difficult job.”