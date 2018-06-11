× Parson: ‘Time for a fresh start’ in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says it’s “time for a fresh start” following the divisions and “political turmoil” that arose over investigations into former Gov. Eric Greitens.

The new Republican governor spoke Monday to a joint assembly of the House and Senate for the first time since taking over for Greitens. The former Republican governor resigned June 1 while facing potential impeachment proceedings over allegations of sexual and political misconduct.

Parson praised lawmakers for the “care, prudence and professionalism” they displayed while seeking the truth during the investigation into Greitens. He says lawmakers “have proven that effective leadership is possible.”

Parson says Missouri’s elected officials have a chance to “elevate the tone of our political discourse” and conduct government business with respect and integrity.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley released the following statement after the governor’s speech:

“Governor Parson did a great job tonight and he will be a great governor for Missouri. I welcome his leadership in Jefferson City and look forward to working with him for the betterment of Missouri.”

Missouri House Speaker Todd Richardson issued this statement: