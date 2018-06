Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety launched a new campaign to reduce the number of pedestrian-involved accidents Monday.

There were a total of 98 pedestrians that were killed in Missouri accidents last year while 264 were seriously injured. The top contributing factors involved were a failure to yield, alcohol or drug impairment and distracted driving.

The campaign runs from June 11-17.

For more information visit: www. savemolives.com