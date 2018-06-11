Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Elektra is a 6-month-old terrier mix! She weighs 32 pounds and is a very sweet and spunky gal.

She walks well on a leash and loves everyone she meets. She has lots of energy and is best suited for an active household.

Elektra gets along well with other dogs, as well.

If you're looking for a fun, active, loving pup, Elektra is your gal!

You can visit Elektra at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.