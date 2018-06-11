Police looking for public’s help to locate missing man with MS

FRONTENAC, MO – The Frontenac Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing 21-year-old man with Multiple sclerosis, and his caregiver.

Hayden B. Clarke and his caregiver Teresa Bronner were supposed to be at Clarke’s parent’s home at5 pm Monday evening.

Police say Hayden’s mobile phone has been shut-off and his caregiver cannot be located or contacted.

Hayden uses a wheelchair and only has the use of his hands.

The pair could be in a dark silver 2016 Honda Odyssey minivan with Missouri license plate of DA1-N8Z.

If you have seen Hayden Clarke or Teresa Bronner, please call the Frontenac Police Department at 314-994-9300 or 911.