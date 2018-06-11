Song of the Day – Muny Monday – The Wiz

Get ready for the beloved Broadway gem, The Wiz, when it comes to The Muny for the first time in 36 years! Playing June 19-25, Don’t miss your chance to “Ease Down The Road” to meet The Wiz for yourself!

Based on L. Frank Baum’s nostalgic classic, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, The Wiz is considered a feel-good favorite sparkling with heart-pounding soul, unforgettable gospel, and infectious rock rhythms. Grammy Award-winner for Best Cast Show Album, and ranked as one of the highest watched live television musicals, this reimagined familiar favorite will have you ready to “Ease on Down the Road” to meet The Wiz for yourself!

