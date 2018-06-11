St. Charles City Council to vote on alcohol curfew on Main Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo- The St. Charles City Council will vote on the controversial ordinance for bars in the historic area to stop serving alcohol at 11p.m.

The St. Charles city council is considering a bill that would require 18 bars within a four-block stretch between Clark and Jefferson to stop serving alcohol at 11p.m.

Backers of the bill say it would decrease the amount of crime taking place on Main Street, whereas bar owners say the bill would crush their business and increase drunken driving.

The meeting will be held Tuesday from 9 -11a.m. at St.Charles City Hall and is open to the public.

