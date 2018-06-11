St. Louis Alzheimer Association young ambassadors make a difference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- June is Alzheimer's and Brain awareness month, and the St. Louis Alzheimer Association young ambassadors Jessica Mackey and Jennifer Cecil put together a event to help raise awareness and funds.

Both ladies lost grandmothers to the disease in recent years and their group is hoping to 'Strike out Alzheimer's a with bowling and the Cardinals.

Strike Out Alzheimer's

11:00am - 1:00pm Saturday, June 23rd

Saratoga Lanes

Maplewood

Tickets: $20 for pre-event sales and $25 at the door (cash only)