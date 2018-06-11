Suicide Prevention: Here is how to get help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- The recent suicides of celebrities Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain makes depression and dealing with it, a major topic of conversation again.

Dr. Kelechi Loynd joined FOX 2's morning show Monday to explain how The Suicide Prevention Lifeline is saving lives.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

They are committed to improving crisis services and advancing suicide prevention by empowering individuals, advancing professional best practices, and building awareness.