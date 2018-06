× Trump’s chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffers heart attack

(CNN) — US President Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack, the President tweeted as he arrived for his summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. “Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center,” Trump tweeted, 25 minutes before he was set to meet with Kim for the first time. Kudlow, 70, was not traveling with the US President in Singapore, but he had just returned to the United States from the G7 summit in Canada, where trade tensions dominated the atmosphere. Kudlow’s heart attack came less than three months after Trump tapped the former CNBC host and commentator to chair the White House’s National Economic Council.