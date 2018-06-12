Ameren workers honored by Cardinals for restoring power to Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - More than 200 Ameren workers from Missouri and Illinois were recognized by the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday for their work during an unprecedented effort to restore power to the people of Puerto Rico. Workers helped restore power to more than 1 million people.

Fox 2 detailed those efforts during a special report in February. One of the workers profiled was Marcus Forrest. He was one of the Ameren workers who were on the field at Busch Stadium before Tuesday’s game.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be out on the field,” said Forrest. “I’m speechless. Pretty much just honored.”

Ameren Missouri Construction Supervisor John Kelly threw out the first pitch before Tuesday’s game.

“The things we did in Puerto Rico we did out of kindness,” he said.

Workers also gave away St. Louis Cardinals hats and shirts to the people of Puerto Rico who were very familiar with at least one player on the Cardinals.

“There were several people in the area who knew the Molina family, so the kids were very familiar with the STL logo and all our guys were wearing Cardinals hats anyway,” said Kelly. “They would all come by and point and were all excited about knowing, about having a connection.”

Forrest said, “It was awesome to have the opportunity to go over there and help people.”