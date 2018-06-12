× Bear euthanized after collision with vehicle

CUBA, MO – A motorist struck a black bear on Old Highway 66 near the west side of Cuba Missouri Tuesday afternoon. The motorist contacted the Cuba Police Department who responded to the accident.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the bear has suffered severe injuries, and it was euthanized.

The Missouri Department of Conservation was contacted and an agent was dispatched to take possession of the bear.

No other injuries were reported in the accident.