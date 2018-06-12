Cardinals Blood Drive June 13-15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- The Cardinals kick off their 15th annual Blood Drive June 12.

Tuesday through Thursday the Cards are teaming up with the Red Cross at several area locations including Potosi and St. Charles. All you need are two forms of I.D. be in good health and weigh above 110 pounds.

Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a specially designed St. Louis Cardinals T-Shirt. Since 2004, more than 10,000 donations of blood have been collected through this drive.

For a full list of participating locations visit: www.redcrossblood.org