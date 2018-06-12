Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY…JUNE 13, 2018

A slight break…slight in the heat and humidity on this Wednesday…88 for the high instead of 90+ and a slight cut back in the humidity…we should be able to feel a little difference… nothing much in the way of spot storms…Thursday…pushing 90 again with a few spot storms…then it is back Friday and over the weekend…hard core heat and humidity…with limited if any storms… 95+ the city could touch 100 degrees over the weekend… everyone back into the pool….the tropics stay active…Bud into the Baja and possible development in the Gulf of Mexico.