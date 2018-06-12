× Death of Wildwood girl headed to dance appears to be accidental

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A recently released investigative report says the April 2016 death of a 7-year-old as she walked to a suburban St. Louis father-daughter dance appears to be an accident.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police released it only after receiving two warnings from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and a court order.

The report says the driver cooperated with authorities after striking Rachel Bick in Wildwood and had no alcohol or drugs in his system. The driver said Rachel and her father “just appeared” in the road as he was turning. The driver’s two daughters were riding with him.

It is not clear why St. Louis County police sought to keep a lid on the records. The department relied on a state law that primarily keeps juvenile records closed.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch