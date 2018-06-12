Free Trip Tuesday: Branson, Missouri!

FOX 2’s Free Trip Tuesdays Brought to you by Gateway RV & Outdoors heads to Branson, MO!

Branson, Missouri is located in the heart of the Ozark Mountains in Southwest Missouri. Branson is a community like no other where you can experience star-studded live performances, endless fun as a family at the lakes or Silver Dollar City, explore the beauty of the Ozarks and so much more! Visit ExploreBranson to start planning your trip.

One lucky family will receive a prize package including:

3 nights at the Hiltons of Branson for 4 people – Set in downtown Branson, this upscale hotel beside the Branson Convention Center features sophisticated rooms and suites feature flat-screen TVs with cable channels, plus desks, coffeemakers and minifridges. There’s a steakhouse restaurant and a chic lounge bar. Other amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, a hot tub and an exercise room.

Set in downtown Branson, this upscale hotel beside the Branson Convention Center features sophisticated rooms and suites feature flat-screen TVs with cable channels, plus desks, coffeemakers and minifridges. There’s a steakhouse restaurant and a chic lounge bar. Other amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, a hot tub and an exercise room. 4 tickets to Silver Dollar City – Silver Dollar City is a theme park that has recently added the all-new TIME TRAVELER, a $26 MILLION, record-breaking roller coaster….it’s the world’s fastest, steepest, tallest spinning coaster including a 95-foot vertical loop going over 50 MPH. Plus all the many favorites for families including American Plunge, Electro Spin, Elephant March for the little kids, Fire Fall and so much more! The list goes on and on….you can spend hours at Silver Dollar City seeing shows, shopping, dining and so much more!

– Silver Dollar City is a theme park that has recently added the all-new TIME TRAVELER, a $26 MILLION, record-breaking roller coaster….it’s the world’s fastest, steepest, tallest spinning coaster including a 95-foot vertical loop going over 50 MPH. Plus all the many favorites for families including American Plunge, Electro Spin, Elephant March for the little kids, Fire Fall and so much more! The list goes on and on….you can spend hours at Silver Dollar City seeing shows, shopping, dining and so much more! 4 tickets to “ Samson” at Sight & Sound Theatre – an all-new show for 2018 telling the 3,000-year-old story, a musical based on the Bible story told in just four chapters of the Book of Judges.

an all-new show for 2018 telling the 3,000-year-old story, a musical based on the Bible story told in just four chapters of the Book of Judges. 4 tickets to The Haygoods – Celebrating 26 years as Branson’s most popular show has performed over 7,000 concerts for 6 MILLION people worldwide. It is the longest-running, most successful first generation show in the history of Branson, MO and includes 6 brothers, 1 sister (current show line-up).

PLUS, $200 VISA card from Gateway RV & Outdoors

Hurry! Entries are due by 9am on Tuesday, June 19th.

Contest rules