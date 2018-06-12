× Missing disabled man found safe in St. Louis after disappearing Monday

FRONTENAC, Mo- Frontenac Police say 21-year-old Hayden Clarke was found safe in the city of St. Louis after disappearing Monday.

The Frontenac Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory Tuesday morning.

Hayden B. Clarke and his caregiver Teresa Bronner were supposed to be at Clarke’s parent’s home in the 1100 block of Conwyck Lane at 5p.m. Monday, June 11.

Police say Hayden’s mobile phone has been shut-off and his caregiver cannot be located or contacted. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, blue jean shorts, and black shoes.

His caregiver Teresa Bronner is 43-years-old, African Amerian female, 5’4 inches weighing 175 lbs. She has brown hair, brown eyes, medium complexion.

There is no word on whether his caregiver Teresa Bronner was with him.