× Martha Stewart coming to St. Louis Friday

ST. LOUIS- One of America’s most beloved TV personalities is coming to St. Louis Friday.

After her canceled March appearance Martha Stewart will make a stop at the St. Louis Art Museum to promote her latest book.

She will be joined by co-author Kevin Sharkey Friday in the Farrell Auditorium at 2p.m.

Those who purchased tickets for the March event will use those for admission. No new tickets will be for sale.