ST. LOUIS - Executive director of the National Consumers League, Sally Greenberg discusses how consumers can learn more about what is in the food they eat.

One way is by using SmartLabel, an app that gives details about food that labels do not. SmartLabel gives you easy and instantaneous access to detailed information about thousands of food, beverage, personal care, household and pet care products.

Product information can be searched via smartphone, computer, or by telephone.