Newlyweds, ex-wife among 4 slain in Missouri murder-suicide

PARKVILLE, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a suburban Kansas City man opened fire during a weekend family gathering, killing his newlywed mother, her husband and the gunman's ex-wife, before turning the gun on himself.

Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen has identified the man who opened fire Sunday at the home in Parkville, Missouri, as 50-year-old Douglas Pauling.

The Kansas City Star reports that Pauling's 14-year-old daughter escaped the shooting unhurt and called 911.

Killed in the shooting was: Pauling's mother, 73-year-old Sharmalee Pauling; her new husband, 66-year-old Carl Deruyscher; and the teen's mother, 49-year-old Margaret ``Maggie'' Girard.

Pauling and Deruyscher's page on the wedding planning website The Knot says they married last month in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Parkville lies about 10 (16 kilometers) miles northwest of Kansas City.