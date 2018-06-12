Pace & Shannon Appear at The First Tee Golf Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pro Football Hall of Famer Orlando Pace and Cardinals Hall of Famer and broadcaster Mike Shannon were among the celebrities appearing at the Fist Tee's annual golf tournament on Monday at Norwood Hills Country Club.

The First Tee, a youth development organization, impacts the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf. Supported by golf's major organizations, including the LPGA, Masters Tournament, PGA of America, PGA TOUR and USGA, The First Tee has reached more than 9 million young people since its inception in 1997 and reaches youth on golf courses, in schools and at other youth serving locations.