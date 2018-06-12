Search efforts continue for missing disabled man and caregiver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRONTENAC, Mo- Frontenac police and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a disabled man with Multiple Sclerosis, who disappeared with his caregiver.

The Frontenac Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory Tuesday.

Hayden B. Clarke and his caregiver Teresa Bronner were supposed to be at Clarke’s parent’s home in the 1100 block of Conwyck Lane at 5p.m. Monday, June 11.

Police say Hayden’s mobile phone has been shut-off and his caregiver cannot be located or contacted. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, blue jean shorts, and black shoes.

Hayden uses a wheelchair and only has the use of his hands.

The pair could be in a dark silver 2016 Honda Odyssey minivan with Missouri license plate of DA1-N8Z.

Hayden is described as a white male, 21- years-old, 5'6, and weighing 175 lbs. He has blonde hair, green eyes. His caregiver Teresa Bronner is 43-years-old, African Amerian female, 5'4 inches weighing 175 lbs. She has brown hair, brown eyes, medium complexion.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Frontenac Police Department at (314) 994-9300.