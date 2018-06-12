× St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office to dismiss some cases of marijuana possession under 100 grams

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday in an email to her staff, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said her office would dismiss some cases of marijuana possession under 100 grams according to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The email came after what Gardner said was a review of data relating to drug possession cases.

Gardner told the Post-Dispatch, “that these cases are hampering our ability to administer justice for the people of the City of St. Louis.”

As such, she has instructed her chief warrant officer to review cases of marijuana possession under 100 grams, and if there are no “aggravating circumstances” the case will be dismissed.

Cases involving low-level drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia were the offender has little or no criminal history could also be dismissed after a review.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has already passed an ordinance that cut the fine for possession of marijuana for 35 grams and under to a maximum fine of $25.