Three plead not guilty in death of disabled man found in concrete

FULTON, Mo. – Three of five people charged in the case of a developmentally delayed Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete have pleaded not guilty.

The Fulton Sun reports Sherry Paulo, Anthony R. Flores and Mary Paulo entered the pleas Monday. Sherry Paulo and Anthony Flores are charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, client neglect, abandonment of a corpse and two counts of making a false report of a missing person connected to the death of 31-year-old Carl DeBrodie.

Mary Paulo is charged with a misdemeanor making a false report of a missing person.

The three worked at the Second Chance Homes in Fulton where DeBrodie lived before his remains were found in April 2017.

Two other defendants are charged with making a false report and are scheduled to be arraigned Friday.