Acting on a tip, Border Patrol raided a two-bedroom house. They found 62 people inside.

Border Patrol agents, acting on a tip, arrested 62 undocumented immigrants found in a two-bedroom house in Laredo, Texas, on Tuesday.

The immigrants had very limited food and water and were awaiting transportation to another location inside the United States, according to Border Patrol.

“This enforcement action demonstrates the United States Border Patrol’s commitment to work with the Webb County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement partners to disrupt illicit activity, deny criminal organizations the ability to operate, and protect human life,” Laredo Sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Jose Martinez said in a statement.

On the same day, authorities discovered 54 undocumented immigrants in the back of a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, two and half hours north of Laredo.

The individuals found in the two-bedroom stash house were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. They were all arrested and processed, according to Border Patrol.

In July 2017, dozens of undocumented immigrants, 10 of whom died, were found in the back of a tractor-trailer in San Antonio. The driver of that vehicle was sentenced to life without parole in April.

By Amanda Jackson, CNN