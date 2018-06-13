Be the Honorary Pit Crew Member at NASCAR with Jordan Anderson Racing

NASCAR Weekend on June 23 at Gateway Motorsports Park is bigger than ever before! Get tickets for the Eaton 200 PRESENTED BY CK POWER.

Experience the thrills, action and race-winning passes of the future stars of NASCAR as Villa Lighting delivers the Eaton 200 Presented by CK Power for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The sport’s brightest new talent mixes it up with the veterans of one of NASCAR’s premier series on Gateway’s unique egg-shaped oval and a spectacular finish is almost guaranteed.

Register to win a huge VIP Race Weekend Experience for four at Gateway with Jordan Anderson Racing including:

– Infield and VIP access to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Gateway Motorsports Park

– Meet and Greet with Bommarito Automotive Group’s NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson

– See the #3 Chevrolet Silverado race truck up-close

– Tour of the garage area and the Team Transporter

– Attend the NASCAR Pre-Race Drivers meeting alongside Jordan and his Crew Chief

– Swag Bag and Autograph cards

– NASCAR Truck ride with winners

Hurry! Entries are due by Tuesday, June 19th. Winner will be announced live on FOX 2 News on Thursday morning, June 21st.

Contest rules