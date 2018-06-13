Businesses on Laclede’s Landing hope $20M renovation will bring back crowds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Though the Laclede’s Landing is brimming with a ton of rich St. Louis history and culture, there’s been a long time since it’s been bustling with crowds of people.

“When I was in college I used to hang out at Ballpark Village, used to hang out on Washington Avenue, but I never came to the landing,” Charles Anderson said.

Those times will hopefully soon be over as $20-million-dollars of new developments are planned to be pumped in the riverfront attraction.

“I think people have been looking for an excuse to come down here,” Rob Davidson said. “Now the flood with new investment and businesses, this is what they’re looking for.”

Davidson is the manager at The Old Spaghetti Factory on the Landing.

It’s been in the same spot since the 70’s and you can bet the company has seen the good and the bad.

“All these businesses have been through their ups and downs, but it really seems like that time is over,” Davidson said.

Now with redevelopment plans scheduled to bring in new restaurants, bars, and attractions.

Fairly new places like Last Call are hoping it would attract more tourist and St. Louisans to the forgotten riverfront.

“Now that they are trying to revamp things I think we can get that college crowd as well as that older crowd back,” Anderson said.

That diversity in visitors is driven home by high-end lofts that are also expected to not only bring more foot-traffic but permanent residents as well.

“When we brought our particular bankers in form out of town, development owner Brian Minges said. “They couldn’t believe the landing had not been turned into apartment ahead of time.”

No matter who you ask, everyone is pretty much ready to see Laclede’s Landing get back to being a premier destination along the muddy Mississippi.