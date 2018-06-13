Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY…JUNE 14, 2018

An okay morning in and around STL on Thursday(nice humidity levels)…then a slow return of the humidity…some storms mainly well to the west and southwest… 80’s to near 90 degrees…then it is back Friday and over the weekend…hard core heat and humidity…with limited if any storms… 95+ the city could touch 100 degrees over the weekend… everyone back into the pool….the tropics stay active…Bud into the Baja…we will miss any of that rainfall and possible development in the Gulf of Mexico.