Forest Park Parkway closes at Big Bend Wednesday

ST. LOUIS - A busy stretch of Forest Park Parkway in West St. Louis will be shut down for six days beginning as early as 6 a.m. Wednesday as Washington University works to make it safer and easier to access campus.

The parkway will be closed between Skinker and Big Bend Boulevards while workers replace the pedestrian bridge over the parkway that leads to the university. Demolition work on the pedestrian bridge began last month.

Pedestrian traffic is being directed to cross Forest Park Pkwy. at Skinker or Big Bend, and bicycle traffic should take University Drive to Big Bend to navigate around the closure.

The new bridge will be twice as wide with separate paths for pedestrians and cyclists. Nearly 600,000 trips are made across the bridge each year, and people complained the narrowness of the bridge made it difficult for both pedestrians and cyclists to use the bridge safely.

The Forest Park Pkwy. closure is scheduled to wrap up by Monday, June 18, but two more shutdowns are planned later this summer. The new pedestrian bridge is scheduled to open in October.