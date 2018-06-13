Lincoln’s Last Trial book signing at Maryville University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Before becoming Americas 16th President in 1861, Abraham Lincoln was a noted Attorney in the state of Illinois. He was involved in 3,000 cases, including more than 25 murder trials. "Lincoln's Last Trial: the murder case that propelled him to the presidency" is the name of a book that chronicles that trial.

Author Dan Abrams from ABC News as well as the host of Live-PD joined Fox 2 in The Morning to talk about his book and you can get a signed copy.

Dan Abrams Book Signing

7:00p.m. June 13

Maryville University Auditorium

RSVP Required: www.Left-Bank.com/Abrams