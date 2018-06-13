Madison County Sheriff’s Office warns of police imposter calls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Scammers posing as officials from the Madison County Sheriff's Office are targeting Metro East residents in an attempt to make a quick buck.

The sheriff’s office said people are calling homes identifying themselves as law enforcement officials. In some cases, the scammers have even identified themselves as a few of the captains on the force.

The scammers then tell the target on the other end of the phone that they have a warrant out for their arrest. In order to quash the issue, the scammers request payment via prepaid card or something similar.

"If someone is calling you using this scam or using the ploy of sending you to a facility to get a prepaid credit card, you're being scammed,” said Captain T. Mike Dixon, Madison County Sheriff’s Office. “Hang up the phone and call local police.”

Dixon said if you do have a warrant, deputies will arrive in a marked squad car wearing uniforms to inform you, not call you trying to collect. Scammers can spoof phone numbers to make it look like the call is coming from a number it really isn't. If you're not sure, hang up and call local law enforcement to ask what's going on.