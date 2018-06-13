Man to bike Route 66 over this next month to raise money for child cancer cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Mark Linder of western Michigan plans to peddle the 2,500-mile Route 66 beginning this weekend. He said he’ll keep his son, Kevin, in his mind.

Six-year-old Kevin Linder died five years ago after battling pediatric cancer and neuroblastoma three times, but his memory still lives on.

Mark says his son was obsessed with Route 66 because of the movie “Cars.”

He said his son dreamed of taking a ride on the famed roadway, but because of his treatments, that never happened.

"So my wife and I started talking about it and she said it would be interesting if we could ride our bicycles through each state that Route 66 passed through and then we started watching a couple of documentaries about bike races across the country,” Mark said. “… so I said, ‘Well if we are going to ride part of the way, why don't we just ride the whole way?’ And she said … ‘Why don't we do that as a fundraiser as two pediatric cancer organizations that have helped us.’”

Mark said he’ll take off from Chicago this Friday and be in California by mid-July. He’ll be accepting donations for two pediatric cancer organizations at Ride2EndPC.com.