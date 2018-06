× Man wounded in downtown shooting

ST. LOUIS – A man in his 30s was shot Wednesday afternoon in downtown St. Louis.

According to Schron Jackson, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of N. 6th Street and Washington Avenue.

The victim was struck in the leg and taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The suspected shooter remains at large, Jackson said.