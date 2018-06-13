MICDS teacher arrested on sex crime charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LADUE, MO - A teacher at MICDS in Ladue is behind bars after investigators said he had sexual relations with a boy in St. Genevieve County. Court documents said Richard Joseph Schwartz Ives, 48, used an app called Grinder and asked the underage boy to meet up.

Investigators said the victim is under the age of 15. The charges show no indication that the victim was a student at MICDS.

The suspect is not only charged with felony enticement of a child, but also patronizing prostitution. The court documents said he had the victim take part in a lewd act in return for money. It also said there was other sexual activity between the two.

According to the probable cause statement, the suspect was arrested just after midnight Wednesday morning after a traffic stop in St. Genevieve. The Sheriff's deputy said he pulled him over for not making a proper stop, and said inside the vehicle he noticed a boy with him who appeared to be between the ages of 12 and 16.

Investigators said there was evidence of a sexual act and that the suspect admitted there was sexual activity between the two. After a search of the minor's pockets the deputy located ten $20 bills.

According to the school's website, Ives is a fine arts teacher. His LinkedIn bio said he has been teaching at MICDS since 1995. Fox 2 reached out to the school for comment and has not heard back as of Wednesday evening. Staff said it was the first they were hearing of the charges.