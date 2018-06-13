× New Missouri Gov. Parson to use state plane

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ New Republican Gov. Mike Parson says he’s going to use the state plane to travel around Missouri.

Parson told reporters Wednesday at a visit to the University of Missouri-Columbia that he’ll drive when possible, but will sometimes use the taxpayer-funded plane. He’s using it now as he tours Missouri to speak with community leaders.

Before former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned this month, he had vowed to save taxpayer money by not using the state plane for travel. But critics raised concerns that Greitens could avoid disclosing travel expenses by relying on private and campaign funds.

Companies that paid for Greitens’ travel were later disclosed in financial disclosure forms.

Parson says the decision to use the state plane is part of a broader push for transparency in his administration.