Parents charged with killing man who hit son at truck show

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – A southeast Missouri mother and father have been charged with killing a man who punched or slapped the couple’s 12-year-old son during a monster truck event.

Forty-year-old Brenda Michelle Holt and 39-year-old Rickey Brunell Holt, of Bunker, Missouri, were freed on bond Monday. They’re charged with felony voluntary manslaughter in the death of 41-year-old Joe Girard of Oak Ridge. No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.

The Daily American Republic reports that Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs says the melee started Saturday at the Brick’s Off-Road Park in Poplar Bluff during the “Trucks Gone Wild” event when a highly intoxicated Girard struck the 12-year-old. Witnesses said a family friend hit Girard several times. Dobbs says the boy’s mother and father then showed up and began beating Girard.