Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's a St. Louis tradition that's still going strong 100 years later. The Muny is celebrating its centennial season by kicking off with "Jerome Robbins’ Broadway."

Sarah Marie Jenkins, who plays Peter Pan in the show, visits Fox 2 News at 11 to perform the song “I’m Flying” from the musical.

The show starts at 8:15 p.m. and runs through June 17.