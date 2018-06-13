Police trying to identify man who exposed himself at park in Kirkwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - A man exposes himself to an underage girl in Kirkwood and authorities are now checking to see if the case could be connected to another similar incident earlier this year.

The situation in Kirkwood happened in close proximity to Kirkwood City Park on West Monroe near Geyer. Throughout the year kids and adults spend time at the park and places including the Kirkwood City Pool.

Kirkwood police say on May 29th an underage girl was walking on West Monroe when a man drove by pulled his pants down and exposed himself to her.

Authorities still do not have many details on a suspect, but Kirkwood police are investigating whether the incident might be related to a similar situation that occurred January 20 in Shrewsbury.

If you have any information, you are asked to call either Kirkwood or Shrewsbury police right away.