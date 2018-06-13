× RECIPE- David`s favorite strawberry shortcake

ST. LOUIS- Executive Pastry David Laufer of River City Casino & Hotel joined Kim Hudson Wednesday to show off his

RECIPE

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup Yolks

1 cup Cream

1 tsp Vanilla extract

2 ½ cup Cake flour

1 ½ cup Sugar

½ tsp Salt

1 ¼ cup Butter

¼ t Cardamom

Macerated Strawberries

2 cup strawberries

2 tablespoon sugar

DIRECTIONS

Wash, hull and slice strawberries. Place into a large glass bowl. Stir in sugar and allow to stand for 30 minutes for strawberries to release their natural juices. Mix yolks with ¼ cup cream and vanilla extract.

Mix sifted dry ingredients with butter and cream in mixer until moistened and then mix speed 2 for 1 minute. Add yolk mixture in three stages scraping down after each addition and mix for 20 seconds after each addition on speed 2.

Scoop into cupcake pans and bake at 350°f till golden brown. Let cool and slice in half. Fill with macerated strawberries and whipped cream. Finish with a dusting of powder sugar

Strawberry Shortcake Day June 14th

