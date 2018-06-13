Where to watch Fox 2 News during the US Open and World Cup soccer

RECIPE- David`s favorite strawberry shortcake

Posted 9:54 am, June 13, 2018, by , Updated at 10:15AM, June 13, 2018

ST. LOUIS- Executive Pastry David Laufer of River City Casino & Hotel joined Kim Hudson Wednesday to show off his

RECIPE
INGREDIENTS:
½ cup Yolks
1 cup Cream
1 tsp Vanilla extract
2 ½ cup Cake flour
1 ½ cup Sugar
½ tsp Salt
1 ¼ cup Butter
¼ t Cardamom
Macerated Strawberries
2 cup strawberries
2 tablespoon sugar
DIRECTIONS
Wash, hull and slice strawberries.  Place into a large glass bowl.  Stir in sugar and allow to stand for 30 minutes for strawberries to release their natural juices.  Mix yolks with ¼ cup cream and vanilla extract.
Mix sifted dry ingredients with butter and cream in mixer until moistened and then mix speed 2 for 1 minute.  Add yolk mixture in three stages scraping down after each addition and mix for 20 seconds after each addition on speed 2.
Scoop into cupcake pans and bake at 350°f till golden brown.  Let cool and slice in half.  Fill with macerated strawberries and whipped cream.  Finish with a dusting of powder sugar
Strawberry Shortcake Day June 14th
The Great Food Exposition

 