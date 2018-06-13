St. Paul raccoon safely trapped on tower roof

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A raccoon that became an internet sensation by climbing a 25-story office tower in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has been safely trapped and will be released.

Chelsey DeMers, assistant general manager of the company Wildlife Management Services, says the raccoon was caught in a live trap on top of UBS Plaza early Wednesday. She says it’s in good condition and is eating and that a company technician is expected to set the animal free later Wednesday at a site yet to be determined.

The raccoon’s adventures caused a stir on social media as it scaled the tower Tuesday, with many Twitter users voicing concern for its safety or joking about the drama as its climb was livestreamed.

Nearby Minnesota Public Radio, which followed its climb, branded it #mprraccoon.

Here is the #mprraccoon being picked up by technicians from Wildlife Management Services just now. Taken away by truck to an "undisclosed location." pic.twitter.com/x0iMZhW7zd — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 13, 2018