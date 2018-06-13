× Trump slams Sen. McCaskill for plane use during road trip

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ President Donald Trump is calling Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill “phony” for using a private plane during part of a recent trip through Missouri using an RV.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that “people are really upset, so phony!” He says Republican challenger Josh Hawley should win the U.S. Senate race and repeated his endorsement of him.

McCaskill’s spokeswoman says she spent the majority of the late May trip on her RV but flew back to where she stayed overnight during the three-day tour.

The tour was aimed at speaking with veterans.

State Attorney General Hawley tweeted Tuesday that it must be good to be “rich and liberal.” His campaign manager, Kyle Plotkin, says the use of the plane was hypocritical of McCaskill.

Senator Claire McCaskill released the following statement: "Paying on my own dime to visit more Missouri veterans is not something I'm going to apologize for."