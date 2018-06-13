× Woman killed outside Family Dollar in Jennings

JENNINGS, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department were called to a Family Dollar on Wednesday in response to a shooting.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a police spokesman, the shooting took place around 10:50 a.m. in the 6400 block of W. Florissant Avenue.

Police found the victim, a 32-year-old woman, dead in the parking lot from a single gunshot wound.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.