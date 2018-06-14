× 3 Illinois airports receive nearly $12M in federal grants

CHICAGO (AP) _ Three Illinois regional airports are receiving nearly $12 million in federal grants to make improvements to runways and terminals.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the money is part of $677 million in grants being awarded to more than 200 airports across 43 states.

Chicago/Rockford International Airport in Rockford will receive about $5.2 million to expand the terminal building and an airport apron, or the area where planes are parked and refueled.

Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield is getting about $4.6 million to improve its terminal building, while Quincy Regional Airport-Baldwin Field in Quincy was awarded $2.1 million to rebuild a runway.