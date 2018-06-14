Carjacked St. Louis woman fights off kidnappers, shares survival story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A 26-year-old-woman, who asked to remain anonymous for her safety, told Fox 2 News that she feared she was taking her last breaths Memorial Day weekend when she was carjacked and kidnapped from Soulard.

The woman said Sunday night, May 27, she was getting into her SUV to leave for the night when suddenly someone pulled her out, threw her to the ground and jumped in. She said it happened so fast she couldn’t get a good look at the suspect before he drove off in her 2009 silver Jeep Patriot.

“I was just laying there trying to figure out what was going on and another car pulled up,” she said the two men inside offered up their cellphone so that she could call for help but when she got close to their vehicle, she said they pulled her in.

“I was blacked out and I came to and we were driving and I’m like, ‘Where are you taking me?’” she said.

According to the woman, they wouldn't let her out and things turned physical when she said they ripped her clothes, demanded that she perform sex acts in exchange to let her go and choked her when she wouldn't obey.

“I was really scared that was going to be my last breath,” she said. “I basically was punching and kicking doing anything that I could possibly to fight them off,” she said.

The fighting paid off. She said the suspects kicked her out about 7 miles away on Bissell Street in north St. Louis.

She wants to empower other women who find themselves in a similar situation to fight back and she’s warning others to always be aware.

Fox 2 optioned the police report for the incident through a Sunshine Request. It is very thin on information, but St. Louis police told the woman they have two detectives working her case and that the car used in her kidnapping was reported stolen an hour before she was carjacked. They believe that all the suspects may have been working together. The woman said police told her they pinged her stolen Jeep in Illinois but have not recovered it.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.