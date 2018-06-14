Community comes together in support of Porsha Owens’ family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE POINT, Mo. – Donations from around the world are pouring in for the family of a woman who was shot and killed in front of her children earlier this week during an attempted carjacking.

Thousands of dollars have poured into a GoFundMe account for the family of Porsha Owens. Her family wanted to thank the community—near and far—for its support.

“I'm very appreciative, it's a heartfelt thank you. Thank everyone ‘cause it will help my grandchildren," said Yvette King, Porsha’s mother.

Porsha Owens was shot and killed in front of her kids Monday morning in the 10200 of Lord Drive in Castle Point, in what investigators called an attempted carjacking and robbery. A makeshift memorial stands at the scene of the shooting.

The GoFundMe raised more than $160,000 in donations from all 50 states and 14 countries. Donations continue pouring in for the three children left without their mother.

"Please keep praying from me and my family,” King said. “We need the prayer and I feel them, they are working.”

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged 18-year-old Mark Haywood with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action. Investigators said Owens was getting ready to take her kids to summer camp when Haywood approached her and demanded her keys and money.

Police said Haywood opened fire after the car would not start and ran off.

"I would rather he not kill her. Not my daughter," King said.

Owens worked as a school safety officer in the Riverview Gardens School District.

"My daughter had a beautiful smile and personality. She was strong and she was driven; she was a soldier,” King said.

Police located Haywood with thanks to tips from residents around the neighborhood. A vigil will be held in the 10200 block of Lord Friday night at 7 p.m.