Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…JUNE 15, 2018

All about Summer today and thru the weekend and into Monday…partly sunny Friday…hot and humid 95 degrees…some spot afternoon storms mainly south…over the weekend…lots of sunshine hot and humid…95 plus each day…75 to 80 for overnight lows…the city with the heat island reaching 100 degrees Saturday and Sunday…storms over the weekend thanks to sinking air in the atmosphere will be tough to find…a beast of a Summer weekend for Father’s day…stay cool and take care of your pets