Former St. Jude patient talks hope, love and support

ST. LOUIS- A $100 donation could lead to you winning a $423,000 new home in O'Fallon Missouri. More importantly, the $100 donation goes to help fund St. Jude research to fight childhood cancer. Former St. Jude patient Dr. Maggie Cupit-Link joined FOX 2 Thursday to discuss her survival story that began in 2010 plus hope, love, and support.

This year’s house is again built by Payne Family Homes and is located in Legends Pointe in O’Fallon.

Tickets are available by calling 1-800-667-3394 or at dreamhome.org.