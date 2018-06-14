× Hawley wants state workers removed from wrongful death suit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is asking a federal judge to remove state employees from a lawsuit over the death of a developmentally disabled man.

The Missouri Department of Mental Health and its developmental disabilities division were named in a lawsuit filed by the mother and sister-in-law of Carl DeBrodie.

DeBrodie’s body was found encased in concrete in April 2017 after he went missing from the Second Chance Homes in Fulton. Five people have been criminally charged in his death.

The lawsuit claims the state employees, along with the Callaway County public administrator and employees of the home, didn’t properly oversee DeBrodie’s care.

Hawley filed a motion Wednesday to dismiss claims against the state and its employees. He says the state had no role in DeBrodie’s death and weren’t responsible because DeBrodie was in private care.