Heat advisory issued for St. Louis this weekend

ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in Saint Louis has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from noon Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday. A dangerous combination of heat and humidity will be in the region Fridayafternoon and continue at least through early Sundayevening.

Temperatures up to 105 degrees during the afternoonand early evening each day due to temperatures in the upper 90s, and dewpoints in the lower 70s. The Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

People in the Saint Louis Metropolitan Area can get information about cooling centers or energy assistance related to the

excessive heat by calling the United Way of Greater Saint Louis at 800-427-4626, or if calling from a land line phone dial 2-1-1. You can also call Cool Down Saint Louis at 314-241-7668.