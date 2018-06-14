How to cope while being pregnant in summer months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Being pregnant in this hot weather can cause problems with the fetus. If you are pregnant, you are more likely to get heat exhaustion or heat stroke sooner. This is because your body must work harder to cool down both your body and your unborn baby.

While all pregnant women should drink plenty of water & get adequate rest these caveats become even more important in the hotter months.

Hamnah Siddiqui, MD, OB/GYN, SSM Health DePaul Hospital joined FOX 2 in The Morning to share some pregnancy precautions.